Hiring Event Aims to Connect TDOC Offenders with Meaningful Employment

NASHVILLE – The Day Reporting and Community Resource Center (DRC/CRC) in Murfreesboro will be hosting a curbside hiring event on Friday, May 14th from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Pursuant to Tennessee Department of Correction’s mission, hiring event’s like this assist people currently on community supervision or formerly incarcerated at a TDOC prison with securing stable employment – a critical component of the reentry process.

Employers who plan to be present at the event include Amazon, Waffle House, Old Time Pottery, 1 Direction Employment, Express Pros, A&H Companies, Onin, and TWB.  Applicants should come dressed to impress with a state ID, Social Security Card, and a resume.  This event is open to the public and masks are required.

The TDOC implemented Day Reporting and Community Resource Centers in 2016 as part of the Public Safety Act. These centers provide structured and intensive outpatient programs as an alternative to incarceration and assist offenders in becoming productive citizens in their communities.                 

WHAT:         Murfreesboro DRC/CRC Hiring Event

WHEN:        Friday, May 14

                     10:00 am – 1:00 pm

WHERE:      640 Broadmor Blvd.

                     Murfreesboro, TN 37129

For more information about TDOC’s DRC/CRC programs, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/correction/redirect---rehabilitation/day-reporting.html.

