Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair Platform launches limited period Starter Package

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- To the delight of the Organizations and Talent Acquisition professionals who have been in search of a value for money Virtual Career Fair platform, Cynaptx has launched a Starter Package of their flagship Virtual Career Fair platform built using Microsoft Teams at 3500 USD. Cynaptx is a premium player in the virtual hiring event technology space and their client list features some of the most reputed organizations in the world. The Starter Package is for those customers who have been looking for an affordable solution to do one virtual job fair with all premium features.Cynaptx Starter Package can be purchased by visiting: https://info.cynaptx.com/cynaptx-virtual-career-fair . A major pain-point for a Talent Acquisition team when they acquire a new software tool is the learning curve they must go through to get used to the system. But in the case of Cynaptx, which is designed with utmost priority for ease of usage, there is very minimum learning that is required to use the platform. And with a unique 3 step onboarding process, Cynaptx ensures that a customer subscribing to the starter package gets their Virtual Job Fair site activated within 12 hours of signing up and the Onboarding can be completed within 24 hours. A dedicated Customer Success Manager will be assigned to each customer to provide the required handholding. Virtual Event happens on Microsoft Teams which is now the most sought-after tool for virtual collaboration.“We work with School Districts, Large Corporates, Government Organizations and Higher Educational Institutions providing them an effective, user friendly and scalable platform for conducting Virtual Career Fairs. We have seen that a lot of customers just want to do one hiring event quickly and is on a tight budget. We have designed this Starter Package and the Support Process for the Starter Package, keeping in mind the needs of those customers. Value for Money, Premium Features and Quick Set up & Onboarding are the value propositions that Cynaptx Starter Package Offers” says Pritish Sinha, Product Development Head – Cynaptx.Cynaptx Starter Package is a limited period offer and can be subscribed here: https://info.cynaptx.com/cynaptx-virtual-career-fair Explore more about Cynaptx platform: https://www.cynaptx.com/virtual-job-fair-for-companies/

