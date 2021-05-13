Colorado Comeback Legislation Continues to Make Headway

Bills providing support to the State Fair and National Western Stock Show, the Colorado Water Plan, workforce development, and the tourism industry all advance through committees

DENVER, CO - Today, two Senate committees advanced several stimulus bills that are a part of Colorado’s recovery package, all with strong bipartisan support.

HB21-1262, sponsored by Senate President Leroy Garcia and Senator Jerry Sonnenberg, provides $3.5 million to the Colorado Stock Show – a staple to the state’s agricultural economy and Denver’s economy – as well as $3.5 million for the State Fair, and $2 million to agricultural events organizations across the state. The bill advanced out of the Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee with unanimous support.

“Without direct support to the agriculture industry, Colorado won’t truly recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said Senate President Garcia (D-Pueblo). “My bipartisan bill to send millions of dollars to the Colorado State Fair, the National Western Stock Show, and other agriculture events will provide the support the industry needs to weather this storm.”

HB21-1260, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Kerry Donovan and Senator Cleave Simpson, provides $20 million to the Colorado Water Conservation Board to implement the Colorado Water Plan, which will help fund a wide array of projects across the state. After facing one of the worst drought years in Colorado history, growing water demands will continue to strain our limited resources. To help address these needs, the Colorado Water Plan has been established as the state’s framework for solutions to preserve our water values of a productive economy, healthy agricultural sector, and robust recreation industry. This bill also advanced out of the Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee with unanimous support.

“Colorado’s water challenges demand united focus and innovation,” said Senator Donovan (D-Vail). “This $20 million investment is an important step in Colorado’s work to address looming issues such as drought, climate change and population growth. But to truly solve these challenges facing Colorado’s water, we must continue to work with farmers and ranchers, conservationists, and water providers to find the necessary funding solutions that Colorado currently lacks.”

HB21-1263, sponsored by Senators Robert Rodriguez and Dennis Hisey, creates a program to provide organizations and businesses up to 10% rebates for holding an event in the state. The program also offers rebates of up to 25% for hard costs of complying with COVID-19 associated public health orders for the event. This will help bring people back for the weddings, vacations, conferences, and festivals that have halted since COVID. This bill advanced out of the Senate Business, Labor, & Technology Committee with unanimous support.

“Colorado typically has a booming events and tourism industry. From weddings to conferences to concerts, we attract people from all around the country and the world to our beautiful state. But COVID has decimated this industry and put thousands of people out of work.” said Senator Rodriguez (D-Denver). “We need to attract business back to Colorado, that’s why this bill is so critical. By giving organizations and businesses a 10% rebate for holding events in Colorado, we will be powering the comeback and stimulating local economies.”

HB21-1264, sponsored by Senators Chris Kolker and Dennis Hisey, invests $25 million to create an initiative within the state Workforce Development Council to reskill, upskill, and “next-skill” workers during periods of substantial unemployment. This will ensure that the state can build back stronger by making sure that Colorado’s workers have the tools they need to thrive. This bill advanced out of the Senate Business, Labor, & Technology Committee with bipartisan support.

“The last year has had a devastating impact on all of us, but especially our workforce. Coloradans were unexpectedly forced out of work during the pandemic, which resulted in financial loss, heightened stress, and decreased productivity,” said Senator Chris Kolker (D-Centennial). “In order for us to build back stronger, we need to ensure that our workers are fully equipped with this skill set necessary for them to get back to work and do their jobs efficiently. This funding supports training to advance one’s skills with their chosen work and develop new skills for those looking for careers new to the twenty-first century.”

All four bills now head to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration. To read the bills and find updates regarding their status, visit leg.colorado.gov.