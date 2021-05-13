Shiftsmart Announces Strategic Partnership with CX Effect
Shiftsmart to participate in eight city CX DisruptourDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiftsmart, a labor management platform serving the modern workforce, announces a strategic partnership with CX Effect. Shiftsmart leverages its innovative technology platform with powerful labor force management capabilities to connect today’s dynamic workers with companies facing increasingly complex staffing requirements. By empowering workers with flexible hours, better pay, and greater opportunity, Shiftsmart creates a revolutionary labor ecosystem for individuals and organizations alike.
Shiftsmart will participate in CX Effect’s upcoming CX Disruptour, an eight city event series that’s happening from May 17 to May 20. Each event will feature customer experience experts and solution providers educating CX Advisors on how to best help their clients navigate today’s volatile world of customer experiences. Shiftsmart will present their dynamic online workforce marketplace technology and share how it enables CX professionals to disrupt traditional staffing models.
Using their proprietary technology, Shiftsmart’s worker-centric approach working with partners and customers across multiple industry verticals combined with CX Effect’s robust background in customer experience operations, cloud technology, channel sales, and contact center consulting will prepare Shiftsmart to rapidly develop and mobilize flexible call centers providing the highest standard of excellence.
“At least half of our conversations with CX Professionals today involve the topic of staffing and the specific challenges faced in the contact center,” said Andrew Pryfogle, CEO, CX Effect. “Shiftsmart offers a powerful and differentiated solution for businesses who need to find, and enable, an on-demand workforce.”
“Flexible contact centers are an important part of our plans to expand our platform into new market verticals and extend our global footprint,” said Aakash Kumar, CEO and Founder of Shiftsmart. “Our focus is to continue creating more access to flexible work and improve workers’ lives with our tech-driven platform and global marketplace of work opportunities. Working with the CX Effect team enables us to combine our innovative platform with their leadership and expertise to serve contact center leaders with a highly compelling labor solution as an alternative to traditional BPOs."
With Shiftsmart, companies can fulfill large-scale, complex, time sensitive staffing requirements with proven workers, exceptional performance, and measurable benefits to the bottom line. Known for their ability to quickly scale-up or down to meet critical workforce demand on a global scale, Shiftsmart’s global community provides millions of skilled shifts across many industries in more than 50 countries.
About Shiftsmart
Shiftsmart is an online marketplace built on pioneering technology that connects today’s dynamic workforce with companies facing increasingly complex staffing requirements. By empowering workers with more hours, better pay, and greater opportunity, Shiftsmart creates a mutually beneficial labor ecosystem for individuals and organizations alike. Visit www.shiftsmart.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.
About CX Effect
CX Effect, a Master Customer Experience Technology Integrator, simplifies how businesses find, buy, and optimize customer experience technology. Their team of industry veterans and subject matter experts are focused exclusively on helping companies deliver winning experiences for their customers. CX Effect’s purpose-built approach and curated portfolio of solutions enable them to guide business leaders through every step of their customer experience investments, empowering companies to realize a faster return on investment and greater business impact from their CX programs.
Learn more about CX Effect at www.cxeffect.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
