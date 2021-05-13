Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,431 in the last 365 days.

REP. TOTH PASSES BILL TO PROTECT STUDENTS FROM CRITICAL RACE THEORY

member image

REP. TOTH PASSES BILL TO PROTECT STUDENTS FROM CRITICAL RACE THEORY  print page

by: Rep. Toth, Steve
05/13/2021

Austin, TX -- Today, Rep. Toth successfully passed the Texas Classroom Equality Act out of the Texas House. HB 3979 is one of the strongest prohibitions on Critical Race Theory in the country. The bill strengthens the civic knowledge of students in Texas by requiring an understanding of the foundations of the United States and promotes harmony in the classroom by prohibiting the teaching of racial superiority or collective guilt.

“At a time when racial tensions are at a boiling point," said Rep. Toth, "we don’t need to burden our kids with guilt for racial crimes they had nothing to do with. Our students are stressed enough already and don’t need one more reason to feel inadequate.”

Although the legislation prohibits teaching that “one race is inherently superior to another race or sex,” opposition was fierce. Initial debate lasted four hours, opponents claiming that Critical Race Theory was innocent and the bill’s author responding by rereading the bill's requirement for diversity of perspectives.

“My bill bolsters the teaching of the founding principles of our nation and prevents works of fiction from being taught as history,” said Rep. Toth, referring to the bill’s prohibition on teaching The 1619 Project.

“We need to teach true historical facts, warts and all. We have an encouraging history of improvement and we need to share that message with our kids. In America, success is determined by your work, not your skin color. That’s what we need to teach.”

Steve Toth is a small business owner representing South Montgomery County in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Toth has been a contributor on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business News, OAN, and KTRH.

For inquiries, please contact: Trent Williams - Trent.Williams@house.texas.gov.

For our press kit: https://bit.ly/TothEPK

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.212

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0797

(512) 463-0898 Fax

25700 Interstate Hwy 45, Ste. 100

Spring, TX 77386

(346) 220-0300

You just read:

REP. TOTH PASSES BILL TO PROTECT STUDENTS FROM CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.