REP. TOTH PASSES BILL TO PROTECT STUDENTS FROM CRITICAL RACE THEORY

by: Rep. Toth, Steve

05/13/2021

Austin, TX -- Today, Rep. Toth successfully passed the Texas Classroom Equality Act out of the Texas House. HB 3979 is one of the strongest prohibitions on Critical Race Theory in the country. The bill strengthens the civic knowledge of students in Texas by requiring an understanding of the foundations of the United States and promotes harmony in the classroom by prohibiting the teaching of racial superiority or collective guilt.

“At a time when racial tensions are at a boiling point," said Rep. Toth, "we don’t need to burden our kids with guilt for racial crimes they had nothing to do with. Our students are stressed enough already and don’t need one more reason to feel inadequate.”

Although the legislation prohibits teaching that “one race is inherently superior to another race or sex,” opposition was fierce. Initial debate lasted four hours, opponents claiming that Critical Race Theory was innocent and the bill’s author responding by rereading the bill's requirement for diversity of perspectives.

“My bill bolsters the teaching of the founding principles of our nation and prevents works of fiction from being taught as history,” said Rep. Toth, referring to the bill’s prohibition on teaching The 1619 Project.

“We need to teach true historical facts, warts and all. We have an encouraging history of improvement and we need to share that message with our kids. In America, success is determined by your work, not your skin color. That’s what we need to teach.”

Steve Toth is a small business owner representing South Montgomery County in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Toth has been a contributor on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business News, OAN, and KTRH.

