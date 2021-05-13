ComplianceOnline Hosts Seminar on The Latin America Regulatory Compliance Requirements for the Life Science Industry

Latin America - Understanding Regulatory Compliance Requirements Across the Life Science Industry (Focus: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

ComplianceOnline announced the details of its upcoming one-day that will highlight the Latin America Regulatory Compliance Requirements Across the Life Science Industry for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina.

The Latin America Regulatory compliance requirement training/seminar will cover topics across the full Life-Cycle of Company & Product licensing in the key markets of Latin America. Written Regulations vs. Skilful Negotiation will be explained across every critical topic. The importance of local resources, Agency meetings and knowing how to navigate the regulatory landscape will accelerate country establishment and successful product licensing.

Why Should You Attend:

This course specifically focuses on the overall regulatory compliance requirements and procedures for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, IVDs, Biologics, Biosimilars, Orphan Drugs and Combination Products in Latin America. The primary countries covered will include: Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. Other countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be discussed. The course will cover topics relating to full product life-cycle management, as well as, address the structure of the regulatory agencies in Latin America. Content will include descriptions of the methods by which regulators in the corresponding agencies process filings and registrations and what is expected in the authorization and dossier maintenance of licensed products.

The current regulatory climate in Latin America is discussed in detail and several examples will be provided to illustrate effective compliance procedures and techniques. Common issues that have caused difficulties for Life Sciences firms in the region are outlined. Course content will explain how Latin America interacts with and utilizes ICH standards and how they relate with other national regulatory agencies. Additionally, participants will learn how personnel can best address the conflicts, which arise and the best course for resolution.

Who Will Benefit:

This course will be beneficial to:

• Regulatory personnel whose responsibilities require knowledge of Latin America’s regulatory environment.

• Administrative staff responsible for ensuring compliance with regulatory filings and overall regulatory compliance requirements will also find this training highly relevant.

• QA / QC Personnel

• Global Supply Chain personnel

• Clinical / Pharma & Device personnel

• Manufacturing personnel

• Global Business Development personnel

• Any sales or general management employee requiring an understanding of how regulations and compliance issues impact the organization will also benefit.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: June 1, 2021 (11:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT)

About the Speaker:

Robert J. Russell (Bob) is President / CEO of RJR Consulting, Inc. which specializes in helping clients navigate through Global Regulatory Compliance requirements for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Biologics, Combination Products and Dietary Supplement / OTC products. Prior to founding the company 19 years ago, Bob had more than 27 years of experience in CMC, Global Business development and Regulatory Affairs for two Fortune 200 firms developing innovative Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices.

Bob has specific expertise helping companies expand into new regions globally and meet establishment and licensing requirements, clinical trial data expectations, marketing authorization / registration preparation, meet variations / amendment filing responsibilities and license renewal filings. He has practical experience counseling Pharmaceutical and Device manufacturers through GMP, GCP, GLP requirements, CE marking / ISO certifications, Drug / Device Master File preparation, mock pre-audits and issues management with Global Healthcare Authorities. Bob is a past member of the International GMP Working Group on Standards for Industry harmonization with several colleagues from Europe. He holds a B.S. And M.S. in Chemistry.

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

