Lombardi Calls Upon Biden To Reinstate Keystone Pipeline

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District called upon the Biden Administration to reinstate the Keystone XL pipeline which it had cancelled as the nation’s east coast faces gas shortages. Lombardi said the current gas crisis and the admission of Biden’s own Energy Secretary that pipelines are the best way to transport gas shows that cancelling the Keystone pipeline was totally wrong and misguided. He said the American people should not be forced to suffer because the Biden Administration attempts to appease AOC and the squad with cancelling projects like the Keystone pipeline.

“We are seeing gas lines, gas shortages, and rising fuel prices all due to the ineptitude of the Biden Administration,” said Jack Lombardi. “Cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline was a major mistake and could have prevented this crisis. It needs to be reinstated at once.

“Even Joe Biden’s own Secretary of Energy says that pipelines are the best way to transport gas,” continued Lombardi. “The American people should not suffer because of Joe Biden’s incompetence.”

Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

You can count on Jack to have the backbone to stand up for our shared conservative values:

Strong borders are essential

Lawfulness is an important concept for Jack in every aspect of life. That’s why he strongly opposes illegal immigration.

Life is to be protected

Jack is unapologetically pro-life and believes in protecting children from conception and beyond.

Law and order are to be respected

Jack believes in and supports law enforcement, first responders and the great work they do every day in maintaining peace, safety, health and unity throughout America. He wants them to have the resources and respect they deserve.

Small businesses must survive

Having spent many years helping both small and large businesses with their marketing strategies, Jack understands the unique struggles of smaller businesses in the Chicago area. He strongly supports an economic environment in which those businesses can thrive.

Government has too much power

Jack supports smaller government that reduces federal policy interference in local matters and the functioning of business. He believes excessive government involvement is a roadblock to progress.

Censorship is wrong.

Having achieved business success through the internet, Jack is a supporter of free internet speech and intends to tackle social media censorship of conservatives. He believes social media is a tool that should raise awareness of social injustices faced by all communities and that no one, in the government or private sector, has a right to censor those issues.

