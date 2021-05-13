Rule Breaker Snacks Now Available Through Edible Arrangements
Maker of Vegan, Allergen-Free, Gluten-Free Treats Continues Strategic Expansion With Edible Partner Program; Offers Packages For Gifting, Sharing & Celebrating.
Rule Breaker Snacks are delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy and wheat. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in both singles and Bite formats and in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie. In addition, the company offers Limited Edition seasonal flavors such as its current Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites. Perfect for gifting, sharing and celebrating, packages of Rule Breaker Snacks available through the Edible Partner Program include:
BIG BIRTHDAY CAKE BLONDIES BOX: Celebrating a birthday or another special occasion? Just open this box to get the party started! Inside are 20 award-winning, soft-baked Rule Breaker Birthday Cake Blondies.
MOVIE NIGHT SNACKER: Exclusive to Edible customers! Chill with a movie and this great pack of soft-baked, delicious Rule Breaker Snacks for the whole family to enjoy!
SNACK LOVERS SAMPLER: Exclusive to Edible customers! Try all our bestselling bites in one snacktastic box. We took the same great recipe for our full-size brownies and blondies and shrunk them down to just the right size to pop into your mouth. At just 100 calories per serving, they're the perfect snack. Soft-baked, chewy, and totally addictive.
CHOCOLATE LOVERS COLLECTION: Exclusive to Edible customers! Chewy, chocolately, irresistible...this crave-worthy collection was created for true chocolate lovers.
THE BIG RULE BREAKER BOX: Exclusive to Edible customers! We're breaking all the rules with this collection of all our yummy, soft-baked treats for one great price.
BROWNIE & BLONDIE EXTRAVAGANZA: One of our most popular collections! Try all four flavors of our indulgent, soft-baked brownies and blondies, so chewy and delicious.
SWEET TREAT CAMP CARE PACKAGE: Surprise and delight your camper with a yummy care package of our individually wrapped, camp-safe treats. It’s enough for the whole bunk--and more!
The original bean-based brownies and blondies know today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide and have seen skyrocketing growth through online, specialty and retail channels.
“We love being a part of everyday routines as well as special celebrations and sentimental moments, said Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “Our partnership with Edible is a perfect match, and we are thrilled to offer consumers a new way to share our fun, unique and great-tasting, snacks!”
For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on company news and information follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
