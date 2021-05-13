GC LOGISTICS GROUNDS MAINTENANCE
GC LOGISTICS WINS MAINTENANCE CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES FOR THE PROPERTIES WITHIN THE ROSS BARNETT RESERVOIRRIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GroundSpace, a service of GC Logistics, is thrilled to have been contracted to provide grounds maintenance services for the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD). The PRVWSD manages the Ross Barnett Reservoir and 17,000 acres of mixed-use property located in Madison and Rankin Counties, Mississippi.
“We are honored that the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has allowed us the opportunity to work on this project. As a locally headquartered business, GC Logistics is committed to doing our part to keep Mississippi beautiful,” said Caleb Smith, Vice President of Business Development. “The Rez” is one of the most important attractions in the state. Using a detail-oriented approach, our team will maintain an inviting, well-manicured environment for residents and visitors.”
On this project, GC Logistics will maintain various high visibility landscapes, such as public parks, campgrounds, boat ramps, roadways, spillways, and causeways that encircle residential and commercial properties.
The GC Logistics team has a long and successful history of property and facility management and maintenance. Over the past decade, our team of maintenance professionals has simultaneously managed over 8,000 acres of land, twelve lakes covering more than 400 surface acres with many miles of shoreline, and 130 wildlife food plots consisting of over 1,300 acres.
GC Logistics is a flexible strategic partner for government agencies and is aggressively pursuing new business across the southeast to provide the highest quality services such as specialized transportation, facility and grounds maintenance, and tailored logistics solutions.
