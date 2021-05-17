ASEE Chose Creatio as Its Low-Code Process Management and CRM Software Provider
BOSTON, MA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that Asseco SEE became its customer. The leading provider of IT solutions and services for banks and other industries launched a project with Creatio to replace a legacy CRM system with a cloud-based low-code enabled Creatio platform. Three-year agreement includes Creatio’s sales and marketing modules.
ASEE opted for Creatio as its flexible low-code platform for process management and CRM met company’s requirements. Creatio’s offering is highly customizable, enables smooth transition to a cloud environment, ensures short time-to-market with its low-code tools.
“We are thrilled to partner with ASEE. Both companies are on a mission of contributing to organizations’ success through offering outstanding products and services. We believe that with Creatio, ASEE will accelerate their digital transformation and be able to better engage with their employees, customers and partners,” said Andie Dovgan, Chief Sales Officer, Global Markets at Creatio.
Implementation of the system is being carried out by Optingo.
“We are delighted to be an implementation partner for Creatio’s low-code platform for process management and CRM at ASEE. It is amazing to witness how quickly the Creatio solution and agile implementation method is being accepted by the joint project team. We are looking forward for the successful project that will streamline sales and forecasting processes of ASEE Group,” said Michał Krzycki, Partner at Optingo.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.
About ASEE
ASEE Group is one of the biggest IT companies in the area of production and implementation of its own software solutions and services in the region of South Eastern Europe, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Colombia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Slovakia and Czech Republic. The Company provides ICT solutions for various industry verticals including the financial sector, payment sector, public administration and telecoms. The company provides products and services within Payment business under Payten name. Since October 2009, the shares of ASEE (WSE: ASEECOSEE, ASE) have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. ASEE Group employs over 3,000 people in 23 countries. More than 10 banks out of the 15 largest ones in Southeastern Europe are already clients of ASEE.
About Optingo
Optingo specializes and develops competences in B2B CRM (Marketing, Sales, Service). Optingo mission is to help its clients achieve business objectives by means of digital transformation and improved customer facing processes comprising marketing, sales and service as a result of the successful implementation and adoption of leading CRM solutions.
Learn more about us at www.optingo.eu
