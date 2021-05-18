History Associates Incorporated Launches Digital Exhibit Commemorating 40th Anniversary
History Associates Incorporated launches the firm’s 40th anniversary celebration with an exhibit powered by the award-winning digital platform Pass It Down.
HAI has an incredible track record of success. Pass It Down is proud to partner with HAI to bring their 40 years of work to life through our digital storytelling platform.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1981 on the belief that history has use and value outside of the academy, HAI has devoted the past 40 years to expanding, evolving, and pioneering new professional historical service offerings to clients around the world. Founders Phil Cantelon, Richard Hewlett, Rodney Carlisle, and Robert Williams brought their experience as academic and government historians to the company, which at first offered historical research and book writing services to government and commercial clients.
— Chris Cummings, Founder & CEO of Pass It Down
HAI has since grown into a multidisciplinary firm offering a full suite of research, discovery, and experience services—ranging from litigation research and analysis to archives and collections management, interpretive planning, exhibit development, and digital storytelling. The firm has established a reputation for professionalism and thoroughness and maintained the founders’ commitment to making history relevant and accessible to a range of audiences.
“HAI’s evolution from a book writing service in 1981 to a multidisciplinary full-service management consulting firm in 2021 shows that we have evolved with our global client base and embraced the paradigm shift to digital, while staying true to our historical roots. I’m excited to see how the company will continue to change in the coming years.” –Beth Maser, HAI President
To celebrate this milestone, HAI has partnered with Pass It Down to develop a digital exhibit that explores 40 years of client engagement and project achievements. Featuring more than 40 stories and case studies, the exhibit uses Pass It Down’s powerful and intuitive digital design platform to create a dynamic, interactive display. The exhibit offers a glimpse into the many ways that HAI has served and collaborated with a diverse range of clients in the company’s first 40 years. Users can click on story tiles to learn how the HAI team has researched and disclosed corporate ties to slavery; conducted in-depth environmental investigations; created, assessed, and organized archives for clients like the National Park Service and Logitech; and developed engaging digital and in-person exhibit content for the National World War II Museum, Bausch + Lomb, and others.
“HAI’s 40th anniversary is a testament to why they are one of the top historical consulting companies in the world. From iconic brands to historic cultural institutions and a wide range of government agencies, HAI has an incredible track record of success. Pass It Down is proud to partner with HAI to bring their 40 years of work to life through our digital storytelling platform,” said Chris Cummings, Founder & CEO of Pass It Down.
HAI is also inviting past and present employees, clients, and partners to celebrate with us and submit a favorite HAI memory on the 40th anniversary exhibit landing page. Select submissions will be shared on the site and all participants will be entered into a raffle to win one of four $40 Visa gift cards.
For more information about HAI’s services and experience, visit the company case studies page or subscribe to the HAI Insights Blog.
