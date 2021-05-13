David Starr Covers The Cars with New Single + Video
“Drive” is the 7th Single from Ongoing Touchstones ProjectNASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americana artist, David Starr, releases his cover of “Drive” by The Cars, marking the 7th single from his ongoing Touchstones album project. The poignant 80’s ballad gets a fresh arrangement with acoustic guitar, pedal steel, and mandolin. The result is a beautifully organic track centered around Starr’s signature emotive vocal. “Drive” is available now across all digital platforms.
Born in the height of quarantine, the Touchstones project features a new single every month for one year, culminating in a full album release this fall. Off the road, Starr took time to reflect on and experience anew the music that shaped his own, getting back to the foundations that inspired his playing and songwriting.
The Cars “Drive” was at the top of his list of songs to include. “I have wanted to cover this song for years - the dreamy synths and simple but emotional lyrics have always been a standout from the decade,” Starr notes. “I had my own personal experience with ‘Drive’ since I first heard it in Aspen, CO. At the time I was running with a crowd that maybe partied a little too hard; I knew my fair share of folks that needed to be driven home on a given night, and some nights, myself included. I am really proud of the way this one came out and the new acoustic direction it took.”
The track features Starr on vocals and acoustic guitar, Michelle Prentice on background vocals, co-producer Mark Prentice on bass and keyboards, Dan Dugmore on pedal steel, Matt Bubel on drums, Erik Stucky on mandolin, and John Prentice on electric guitar.
Previous singles from Touchstones include “Angel From Montgomery” (John Prine), “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination” (Gladys Knight), “Someone Like You” (Van Morrison), “These Days” (Jackson Browne), “Gotta Serve Somebody” (Bob Dylan), and “Every Kinda People” (Robert Palmer/Andy Fraser). All of the tracks for Touchstones were produced by David Starr and Mark Prentice, with co-production by David Kalmusky.
To learn more visit www.DavidStarrMusic.com
ABOUT DAVID STARR:
David Starr possesses “a compelling voice, something truly special, both accessible and passionate” (Elmore), that has been honed releasing ten albums, touring internationally, and opening shows for esteemed artists such as John Oates (Hall & Oates), Karla Bonoff, The Steel Wheels, Survivor, and more. Starr’s prestige extends beyond the stage as well, having launched Starr’s Guitars in Little Rock in 1998, then relocating to Cedaredge in 2001. Today, the store is such an institution that Cedaredge proclaimed the musician’s birthday as David Starr Day in 2016. Starr was also instrumental in the 2018 opening of the Grand Mesa Arts Center, an intimate event space brought to fruition through strong community support in Cedaredge, CO. He helped design the space in order to attract musicians and visual artists to Southwestern Colorado. For more information, please visit davidstarrmusic.com.
