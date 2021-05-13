G-Cube Wins a Spot on the 2021 Top Training Outsourcing Companies Watch List
We are humbled to be included in the watchlist. The credit goes to our clients. We are proud to have a capable team that is competent at handling the training and development requirements perfectly.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G-Cube announces that it has bagged a spot on the 2021 Top Training Outsourcing Companies Watch List. G-Cube has been a preferred outsourcing partner of global organizations for the past 21 years. The company helps organizations become more knowledgeable and efficient by providing solutions to create understanding, raise awareness, develop skills, change behaviors, and bring cultural change. So far, G-Cube has provided outsourcing services to more than 500 organizations across North and South America, Europe, Australia, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
G-Cube won this spot by demonstrating its ability to develop learning programs based on cognitive science, principles of pedagogy for adult learning, and the latest content-development technologies. The company demonstrated the financial value it brings to the table and provides expert resources, a seamless transition process, clear communication, and subsequent client satisfaction.
Danielle Draewell, a market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. says, “The companies on this year’s Training Outsourcing Watch List have demonstrated innovative capabilities through various services, including training administration, content development, training delivery, and learning-technology management. With these services, they create comprehensive solutions that drive business outcomes.”
Manish Gupta, G-Cube’s co-founder and CEO says, “We are humbled to be included in the watchlist. The entire credit goes to our clients. They gave us opportunities to partner with them to upskill and reskill their workforce for the changed business situation. We are proud to have a capable team that is competent at handling the training and development requirements perfectly.”
About G-Cube
G-Cube is a learning-solutions company that helps organizations to become more knowledgeable and efficient. The company builds solutions to create understanding, raise awareness, develop skills, improve behavior, and bring cultural change. The learning programs that G-Cube develops are based on cognitive science, principles of pedagogy for adult learning, and the latest content-development technologies.
Visit – https://gc-solutions.net
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry, Inc. (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information in the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcasts, research, and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year. The Top Training Outsourcing Companies Watch List helps business leaders find the right training partners to suit their needs.
