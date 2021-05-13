IDEAGEN POWERS ON WITH GROWTH PLANS FOLLOWING FUNDING FROM NATWEST AND SANTANDER UK
Having had the privilege to work alongside Ideagen for a number of years, we have been incredibly impressed by their values, their ambition and the market leading growth.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NatWest and Santander UK are supporting UK-based software management solutions company Ideagen with a funding package worth up to £100m to support its growth strategy. The package comprises a three-year revolving credit facility split evenly across the two banks. £75m of the package is committed and there is scope for a further uncommitted £25m to support future growth.
As part of its targeted acquisition strategy, Ideagen has acquired 21 companies in the UK and overseas in the past decade. Its next phase of growth will involve moving into additional new markets through further acquisitions, with support provided by the funding package from Santander UK and NatWest. Ideagen has a presence in 150 countries and both Santander UK and NatWest are delivering additional support through international banking and cash management solutions.
Ideagen provides quality, audit and risk software to organisations operating in highly regulated industries. Its clients span sectors including aviation, financial services, life science, healthcare and manufacturing, and it has ‘centres of excellence’ in the UK, Europe, America, UAE and South East Asia. In the past decade, Ideagen has:
• Grown its staff by 5,000%
• Increased its client base by 23,000%
• Expanded its geographical presence by 500%
Emma Hayes, Ideagen Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Securing an additional line of credit with Santander UK, in addition to our existing facilities with NatWest, is a fantastic endorsement of our strategy from two leading financial institutions. Despite the pandemic, we have had another successful year and I am looking forward to working with Santander UK and NatWest to deliver further growth for our business and more good news for our shareholders.”
Mike Malone, Director, UK Financing Solutions at NatWest said: "NatWest are delighted to provide continued and increased financing support to our long standing, much valued client Ideagen. Having had the privilege to work alongside Ideagen as their strategic banking partner for a number of years, we have been incredibly impressed by their values, their ambition and the market leading growth the management team have delivered. We very much look forward to working alongside Ideagen in to the future and supporting their continued growth and success."
Martin Brummitt, Relationship Director at Santander UK, said: “The growth of Ideagen over the past decade has been absolutely phenomenal, and as an ambitious, market leading, high growth, and internationally trading firm, it aligns perfectly with our Corporate & Commercial Banking proposition. In addition to supporting Ideagen with a revolving credit facility, we are delighted to utilise our extensive international knowledge and expertise as well as our international banking and cash management solutions.”
