Westminster Barracks/ DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101813

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek                           

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Jones

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dakota

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Head injury

HOSPITAL:

 

DATE/TIME: 05/12/21 at approximately 2336 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road and Dutton Farm Road, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jacob Jones                                              

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/12/21, at approximately 2336 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single car motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Middle Road near the Dutton Farm Road intersection in the town of Dummerston (Windham County), VT. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined the operator, Jacob Jones, was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and Negligent Operation and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/21 at 11:00 AM 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division    

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Trooper Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

 

