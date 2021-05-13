Westminster Barracks/ DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101813
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacob Jones
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Dakota
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Head injury
HOSPITAL:
DATE/TIME: 05/12/21 at approximately 2336 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road and Dutton Farm Road, Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jacob Jones
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/12/21, at approximately 2336 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single car motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Middle Road near the Dutton Farm Road intersection in the town of Dummerston (Windham County), VT. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined the operator, Jacob Jones, was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and Negligent Operation and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/21 at 11:00 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
