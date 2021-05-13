Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob offense that occurred on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:24 pm, three suspects armed with handguns approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded US currency. One of the suspects discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim. The suspects then fled without obtaining any property. The victim was not struck by the gunfire.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/p2xHfL5kZ5g