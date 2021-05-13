Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2400 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

At approximately 10:46 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 56 year-old John Connor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).