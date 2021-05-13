Dr. Carylynn Kemp Larson, Author of The Coaching Companion to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of coaching is a result of not only a coach’s skill, but also the client’s ability to fully the leverage the coaching they receive. Building a client’s capacity to be coached is critically important.

Dr. Carylynn Kemp Larson is an organizational psychologist, executive coach and the co-author of The Coaching Companion, a guidebook for every professional new to the coaching process. The Coaching Companion can be used as a resource to elevate the quality of the coaching experience for even the most masterful of coaches and their clients.

“I am passionate about unleashing the power of coaching by helping people get the most out of coaching,” says Dr. Larson.

The Coaching Companion is filled with guidance on how to maximize the coaching experience. Coaches can utilize the book in harmony with their own unique style and approach, while clients can prepare for coaching conversations by communicating goals and experiences clearly.

“We rarely have the time to fully prepare our clients to receive the most benefit from their coaching experience,” says Dr. Larson. “The Coaching Companion helps clients understand the importance of their role in the growth process so that they can approach their personal and professional development more thoughtfully and intentionally.”

Dr. Larson has always been invested in human growth and potential. As an executive coach, she works across sectors - nonprofit, government, and corporate - to create space in which leaders, their teams and organizations thrive.

“I've spent the past eight years of my career heavily invested in coaching as a means to elevate the practice of leadership, and what I've noticed is a lot of clients don't know how to get the most out of coaching,” says Dr. Larson. “The onus is on the coach to be a great coach, but at the same time, we expect our clients to be partners in the process. That's what The Coaching Companion was really designed to do.”

Even people who know what coaching involves find it useful. It pushes them to the next level.

“I strongly believe that leaders are in the best position to coach their people,” says Dr. Larson. “If we can empower leaders to lead with the mindset of a coach, we can unleash the value of coaching throughout an entire organization. My hope for the book is to get it into the hands of anybody working with a coach.”

