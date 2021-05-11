Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kozinski Porn, Harassment Suit Should Be Revived, Attorney Says

The California lawyer who years ago complained about pornography on Alex Kozinski’s personal website asked a federal court to revive allegations that the Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit and various current and former judges were aware of the porn that was the subject of media coverage in 2008, but helped keep it quiet and retaliated against those who sought to expose misconduct.

Kozinski Porn, Harassment Suit Should Be Revived, Attorney Says

