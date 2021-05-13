Securiport Appoints Quinn as Senior Advisor to CEO and Advisory Board
Securiport appoints top-ranked aviation lawyer, bringing more than 30 years of experience servicing the international aviation and aerospace community.
As travel restrictions ease governments need to employ the latest biometrics and data analytics to verify vaccination certificates, identify persons-of-interest, and stop human trafficking.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Securiport, the global leader in the design and implementation of civil aviation security, border management, advanced identification, and threat assessment systems, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Kenneth P. Quinn as Senior Advisor to the Company’s President and CEO, and to its Advisory Board.
— Kenneth Quinn
Mr. Quinn is General Counsel & Secretary of the Flight Safety Foundation, a position he’s held for the past 20 years, and is a Principal at International Aviation Law, PLLC. He is a former Chief Counsel of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He is joining the company to advise Dr. Enrique Segura, Securiport CEO, and the Board. Mr. Quinn brings more than 30 years of international aviation experience to Securiport.
“We’re very pleased to have Mr. Quinn join the Securiport team. I am convinced that his background and leadership in the international aviation community will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our global footprint. His aviation safety and security credentials will greatly contribute toward our continued success in supporting the needs of our government clients” said Dr. Enrique Segura, Securiport CEO. Mr. Quinn’s appointment is effective immediately.
“As travel restrictions ease and borders open,” Quinn said, “governments need to employ the latest biometrics and data analytics to verify vaccination certificates, interdict drugs, identify persons-of-interest, and stop human trafficking. Securiport offers state-of-the-art identification and threat assessment systems to governments, so I’m honored to become part of their team.” Mr. Quinn is a top-ranked aviation lawyer who has represented international airlines, airports, aerospace companies, online travel agencies, and security companies for the past 30 years. Mr. Quinn most recently served as Global Chair, Aviation, at the global law firm of Baker McKenzie (2017–2020). He led the Aviation, Aerospace & Transportation Practice at the law firm of Pillsbury Winthrop for 24 years (1993 – 2017). He has served as FAA Chief Counsel (1991-1993), Counselor to the Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) (1989-91), and Senior Advisor to the President-elect (1988-89). He is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and past President of the International Aviation Club of Washington DC.
As an active member in the security community, Mr. Quinn represented and served as spokesperson for security screening companies after 9/11. He served as Chair of the DOT Task Force on Aviation Security and Intelligence after Pan Am 103. He also served as Vice Chair of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Task Force on Safety Information Protection. Mr. Quinn continues to be a frequent lecturer and moderator throughout the industry.
“Mr. Quinn joins Securiport at an unprecedented time in air travel,” said Leandro Olie, Securiport Chief Operating Officer, “We’re looking forward to employing his expertise to apply our new hardware and software solutions to help governments meet the challenges ahead,” Olie stated.
About Securiport:
Securiport LLC is a global leader in the design and implementation of civil aviation security, border management, immigration control, and threat assessment systems. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, Securiport partners with foreign governments from around the world to provide its proprietary Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services, a comprehensive security suite with secure biometric recognition, identification of potential security risks, criminal activity, and threat detection. For more about Securiport, visit https://securiport.com/
