'Civil Action for Deprivation of Constitutional Rights Amendment' Petition Rejected

COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected the summary language for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution titled, “Civil Action for Deprivation of Constitutional Rights Amendment.”

On May 3, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office received a written petition containing an amendment to add Article I, Section 22 to the Ohio Constitution. The attorney general’s role is to determine whether the petition summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed amendment.

A response letter sent to the petitioners today states, “It is significant to ask voters to make factual findings at the ballot box. A summary that fails to inform a signer of the existence of such findings and declarations does not fairly and truthfully reflect the amendment’s import.” The petitioners were recommended to carefully review and scrutinize the summary to ensure that it accurately captures the proposed amendment’s definitions, contents and purport before it is resubmitted.

The full text of the letter to petitioners and the amendment petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.

