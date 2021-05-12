Secretary Bullock Announces Retirement of Arts Division Director Paul Weagraff   

DOVER, Del.— Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Wednesday announced the retirement of Paul Weagraff, Director of the Division of Arts, following 24 of years of service to the Department of State. Weagraff will serve through the end of July.

“Paul and I have served together through the bookends of two great challenges to our arts community: The Great Recession and now COVID-19. We have weathered both, in no small part because of his strong leadership. All Delawareans owe Paul our gratitude and thanks for a job well done,” said Secretary Bullock. “In the past fourteen months, Paul not only led the Division of Arts during a global pandemic, he also ensured that arts organizations in Delaware had the tools and resources to survive. His leadership and experience will be missed at the State Department, and I am confident that he will continue to do great work for the arts community and to the people of the First State.” “It has been my honor to have spent the past 24 years with the Division of the Arts,” said Director Weagraff. “I am proud of the team that we have, and all that we’ve been able to accomplish. Most importantly, I can think of no sector closer to my heart than the arts sector. The people in it, the services they provide, and the impact they have on our communities are truly inspiring.”

Weagraff was appointed in October 2006 to lead the Division of Arts. Previously, beginning in 1997, Weagraff served as the Arts in Education Coordinator where he worked with schools and arts organizations throughout the state to develop partnerships that sought to build arts curriculum and learning. In 2001, he assumed the position of Deputy Director, assisting in the management of the division’s internal projects and programs.

Weagraff’s career expands outside the Arts Division. Prior to 1997, he taught history for 14 years in the Delaware Valley and served as Dean of Students for three years at a private school in Philadelphia.