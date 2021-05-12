Sen. Bill Eigel Encourages Constituents to Check for Unclaimed Property

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would like to encourage his constituents to check for unclaimed property on the state treasurer’s website, www.ShowMeMoney.com. The state treasurer is responsible for holding and returning unclaimed property to Missourians.

Financial institutions, businesses, government agencies and other organizations are required to turn over cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes to the state treasurer’s office if there are no documented transactions or contact with the owner for five years. According to the state treasurer’s office, there is an estimated $15 million in unclaimed property belonging to approximately 200,000 account owners in the 23rd Senatorial District. This amount is just a portion of the $1 billion of unclaimed property entitled to Missourians in the entire state. Individuals can visit www.ShowMeMoney.com to search for and claim their property at no cost.

“I think it is important to check the state treasurer’s website every year to see if you have any unclaimed property, even if you do not think you do,” Sen. Eigel said. “A lot of this unclaimed property is cash, but it can also include military medals or family heirlooms that are irreplaceable to Missouri families. It only takes a few minutes to check the website, so I would encourage you to do so.”

The state treasurer’s office will publish the names of unclaimed property owners in newspapers around the state in June.

To learn more about Sen. Eigel, please visit his Missouri Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/eigel.