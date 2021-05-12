Derby Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/12/21 1410 Hours

STREET: Chilafoux Road

TOWN: Charleston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gay Hill Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR # 1: Frank Amatruda

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: North Country

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police, Orleans County Sheriff's Department, Charleston Fire Department and Newport Emergency Services, responded for a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Chilafoux Road and Gay Hill Road in the Town of Charleston, VT. The investigation revealed Vehicle #1 left the roadway when traveling north on Chilafoux Road just after the intersection of Gay Hill Road and overturned off the traveled portion of the roadway. EMS transported Operator #1 to North Country Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.