Derby Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501501
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/12/21 1410 Hours
STREET: Chilafoux Road
TOWN: Charleston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gay Hill Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR # 1: Frank Amatruda
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: North Country
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police, Orleans County Sheriff's Department, Charleston Fire Department and Newport Emergency Services, responded for a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Chilafoux Road and Gay Hill Road in the Town of Charleston, VT. The investigation revealed Vehicle #1 left the roadway when traveling north on Chilafoux Road just after the intersection of Gay Hill Road and overturned off the traveled portion of the roadway. EMS transported Operator #1 to North Country Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.