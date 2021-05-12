Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 21A501501                              

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jeff Ferrier

 

STATION: Derby                                  

 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 5/12/21      1410 Hours

 

STREET:  Chilafoux Road

 

TOWN:  Charleston

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gay Hill Road 

 

WEATHER: Cloudy

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1 

 

OPERATOR # 1: Frank Amatruda

 

AGE: 77   

 

SEAT BELT?  N

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Charleston, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

 

INJURIES: Fatal

 

HOSPITAL: North Country

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

 

            On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police, Orleans County Sheriff's Department, Charleston Fire Department and Newport Emergency Services, responded for a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Chilafoux Road and Gay Hill Road in the Town of Charleston, VT.  The investigation revealed Vehicle #1 left the roadway when traveling north on Chilafoux Road just after the intersection of Gay Hill Road and overturned off the traveled portion of the roadway.  EMS transported Operator #1 to North Country Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.  The investigation is ongoing.   

 

Derby Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

