Award-Winning Author Marian L. Thomas's Gripping Romance Novel set to Release on June 1

This book ended exactly the way I needed it to. Beautiful.”ATLANTA, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of the critically acclaimed novel “The Caged Butterfly,” best selling author Marian L. Thomas is set to return with an impassioned tale of romance and pain. “Someone Like Me” has received universal praise from critics and is a tale that encompasses all the emotion of the protagonist, Mya, as she traverses on her journey through the troubles of life and love.
— Marena Fernald, Goodreads
Since her mother’s death, Mýa Day has been no stranger to loss. But with a budding new singing career on the horizon and help from Jack and Mary Tanner, a couple that understands from experience how a troubled past can prevent someone from having a better life, Mýa finally gets a fresh start.
A new romance with Michael Davis, a handsome real estate agent, also has Mýa doing eighty miles per hour down Love Lane. That is, until a painful memory throws up a roadblock and causes the couple’s joyride to come to a screeching halt.
Enter Matt Tanner—Jack’s nephew with magnetic blue eyes and a welcoming smile. He slowly works his way into Mýa’s heart, showing her the kind of love that fits like a perfect pair of blue jeans. But when a tragedy strikes and Michael reappears, Mýa must choose between the men in her life, come to terms with her grief, and seek out an answer to the question that’s been burning in her heart: can you love someone like me?
Marian L. Thomas’s latest work yet again skillfully chronicles a woman’s life and the challenges of love. Like Thomas’s earlier work, “Someone Like Me” is poised to strike a chord with Women’s Fiction fans across the world.
Someone Like Me releases in paperback and digital formats on June 1.
For further details, visit Marian L. Thomas's website.
About Marian L. Thomas
Born in Illinois, Marian L. Thomas wouldn’t say that her first career choice was writing novels. She saw herself working as a journalist for a local newspaper. In college, she served as a sports editor for the student paper, and later as the news editor. But Marian’s writing path took a detour when she drafted her first completed manuscript. Now, she can’t imagine not crafting stories for women that bring characters to life—characters who face real obstacles, cross difficult barriers to find love, and discover all the wonderful possibilities that life can offer. Marian has been featured on television stations such as Fox, NBC and CBS, and in many print and online publications including USA Today. She currently resides in Atlanta with her husband, enjoys a big bowl of popcorn every night, and believes that pasta should be a vegetable.
