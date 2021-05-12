» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks honors military service with ...

Missouri State Parks honors military service with Blue Star Museums program

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, May 12, 2021 – Missouri State Parks values the tremendous contributions and sacrifices made by members of the military and their families. To show its appreciation to active service members, Missouri State Parks is participating in the Blue Star Museums program, which offers free tours to the nation's active-duty personnel and their families.

The Blue Star Museums program is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across the U.S. Those currently serving in the United States military and their families receive free tours to museums and historic sites that are part of the Missouri State Parks system by showing their military ID's. The 2021 program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, and ends on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. For more information about participating locations, visit https://mostateparks.com/page/69416/blue-star-museums-program.

In addition to the Blue Star Museums program, Missouri State Parks also offers a military camping discount. Military members and veterans receive a $2 discount year-round at state parks campgrounds. The military discount is given to retired, veteran and active-duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel, by showing a military ID. For additional information about the military camping discount and 2021 camping rates, visit mostateparks.com/page/83631/missouri-state-parks-honors-veterans.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

