Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continental Library host Iron Riders virtual program May 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, May 12, 2021 – Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continental Library invite the public to attend the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps Iron Riders virtual program, at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 20. The program will be held virtually as a Zoom meeting and is part of the Show-Me Kansas City: A Missouri Bicentennial Lecture Series.

In 1897, the Buffalo Soldier Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infantry embarked on an epic bicycle ride of more than 1,900 miles from Fort Missoula, Montana to St. Louis, Missouri. The trek was part of an expedition by the U.S. Army to determine the effectiveness of moving troops by bicycle rather than by horse. Called “The Great Experiment” in national newspapers, the 41-day journey included conditions that would have daunted even the most avid of modern-day cyclists – difficult terrain, extreme weather, food and water shortages, and racism and hostility from local residents.

This lecture series is a partnership with the Kansas City Mid-Continent Public Library. This event is virtual and free, but registration is required. Participants can register at www.mymcpl.org/events/69541/iron-riders-zoom

Participants must provide an email address when registering and will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Please note: Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program's start time. Space is limited.

On Aug. 10, 2021, Missouri turns 200 years old. The bicentennial gives citizens the opportunity to reflect on what Missouri has become, how it got here and the different ways communities have contributed to the development of this great state. In commemoration of the statehood anniversary, Missouri State Parks and the Mid-Continental Library invite the public to attend a year-long, virtual lecture series every third Thursday of the month. The series will explore the Kansas City region’s unique natural, cultural and historical landscapes that contribute to Missouri’s diversity and advancement. All lectures are free, open to the public and welcome all ages.

The Kansas City Area Office (KCAO) is the Missouri State Parks outreach office for the Kansas City area. Located in the heart of the city, it is housed in the Department of Conservation’s Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center at 47th Street and Troost Avenue. The mission of the KCAO is to bring nature, history and recreation to urban populations through school and club visits, how-to-camp programs and sponsored visits to area Missouri State Parks.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

