5/12/2021

CFO Patronis Issues Gas Station Flexibility Directive TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a directive providing retail gas stations with more flexibility for attendants to assist in increasing efficiency at fueling stations and increase staffing. The directive serves to support areas experiencing increased fuel demand following the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

CFO DIRECTIVE 2021-03

WHEREAS, on May 7, 2021, the operator of Colonial Pipeline disclosed a systems breach that resulted in temporary, adverse impacts to the Colonial Pipeline’s distribution capability; and

WHEREAS, on May 11, 2021, the Governor issued Executive Order 21-105 declaring a state of emergency exists in the State of Florida due to the Colonial Pipeline interruption; and

WHEREAS, the United States Environmental Protection Agency Administrator declared on May 11, 2021 that an extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance exists in certain counties within the State of Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Division of State Fire Marshal is housed within the Department of Financial Services, an agency headed by the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal; and

WHEREAS, the Division of State Fire Marshal is charged with administering and enforcing provisions of section 526.141, Florida Statutes and the rules promulgated thereunder; and

WHEREAS, Section 526.141, Florida Statutes establishes duties and minimum staffing standards for self-service gasoline stations; and

WHEREAS, the Florida State Emergency Operations Center provided an update on May 12, 2021 stating that the Colonial Pipeline interruption has not impacted Community Lifelines other than by increasing demand at retail stations.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT I, JIMMY PATRONIS, as Chief Financial Officer of Florida, acting in accordance with my powers and duties as State Fire Marshal, and based on the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 4. of the Florida Constitution, and Sections 17.30 and 20.121(1), Florida Statutes, hereby issue the following Directive:

Section 1. Notwithstanding any provision to the contrary in Section 526.141(3), Florida Statutes, self-service gasoline stations are encouraged to deploy additional gasoline station attendants, as necessary, and assign them duties that include directing traffic and otherwise safely facilitating distribution of fuel from self-service gasoline stations.

Section 2. Notwithstanding any provision to the contrary in Section 526.141(4)(a), Florida Statutes, a self-service gasoline station may designate additional attendant control areas, as necessary, to safely distribute fuel.

A copy of Chief Financial Officer Directive 2021-03 can be found here.

