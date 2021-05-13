The COVID-19 Vaccine: Whys, Why Nots, and Actions

Behavioral research company explores the reasons behind people’s decisions to get or not get the vaccine.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, checks in with their proprietary research communities of primary shoppers to help gain a deeper understanding of reasons behind people’s decisions to get or not get the vaccine as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the United States.

The main reason behind getting the vaccine or not is based on safety considerations.

For those who chose to get the vaccine, study participants are feeling safer visiting family and friends, working at their jobs, and being in public situations after vaccination. After vaccination:

-50% will be increasing plane travel.

-55% plan on visiting family and friends.

-42% will be eating indoors at a restaurant.

-39% will be returning to the gym.

-22% will resume grocery shopping in-store.

For those who chose not to get the vaccine, study participants feel the vaccine itself is not safe for them. Their thoughts include:

-76% cite concerns about the safety of the vaccine as their reason for avoidance.

-70% are worried about side effects of the vaccine.

For further information you can explore our infographic.

This study was conducted with InsightsNow's research communities of Primary Category Shopper Advisors and Clean Label Enthusiasts™ to provide behavioral insights to motivators for receiving or not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the survey was collected from 322 study participants in the United States addressing why they've decided to receive the vaccine or not and how their behaviors are affected by this.

