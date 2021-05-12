LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO CELEBRATED MOTHER'S DAY WITH OUR CELEBRITY & INFLUENCER VIRTUAL GIFTING EXPERIENCE
Real Housewives of Orang County Star Emily Simpson & Kids
Top Brands Set The Stage To Create An Amazing Mother's Day Experience Virtual ExperienceWOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co created an exclusive virtual gifting experience to support the health and wellness of top celebrities and influencer moms celebrating their special day. LE & Co gifted an amazing range of fifty celebrities and top influencers such as Real Housewives of Orange County Star Emily Simpson, Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan, Actress Adrienne Franz Bailey, TV Host & Influencer Rachel McCord, TV Personality Ali Levine, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings, Real Housewives of Dallas Star Jennifer Davis, The Hills Star Ashley Wahler, TV Personality Dawn McCoy and many more top influencers averaging over 500K Followers.
LE & Co combine the ultimate customized brand experience with gifting provided by Head & Shoulders, Volley, Qür, Calm Strips, Wine Chips, Solluna, Flipz, Lady Jayne, Showaflops, Pillpanion, Weed Wine, Bath Salts, Paulina Fitness, Mood Me and other special gifts.
“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of diverse brands and talent to help bridge the gap in brand awareness, talent exposure and growth, all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. "As brands are looking to pivot during COVID-19 and keep their growth moving into 2021, we created a unique way to aid in building each brand through our virtual experience. Brands and talent need to look outside the box and we're here to help."
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, social media platforms and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment. For more information on upcoming virtual experience events, learn more at www.LuxuryExperienceCo.com.
