BET TV Star ‘The Family Business’ Miguel A. Núñez Jr. Joins Giddy Up The World’s Best Energy Drinks
Actor Named Brand AmbassadorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIDDY UP ENERGY PRODUCTS announced today, Actor, Miguel A. Núñez Jr. joins the Giddy Up team as Brand Ambassador & Government Relations Specialist. Núñez is on board for the upcoming June 2021 product roll-out for the new energy drinks’ taste-testing demos, at strategic locations.
The company stated that in 2009, Miguel Núñez was influential in getting Giddy Up CEO & Founder, James L. Robinson (a former founding executive at Pit Bull Energy Drinks at the time) successfully through the Menu Board Process and onto the base at Fort Bragg. Fort Bragg located in Fayetteville, NC, is home to the Airborne fighting forces. It is one of the largest military installations in the world that services American airbases overseas.
Miguel will utilize his government relations experience to support Giddy Up Energy Drinks in achieving similar goals in serving the military. As Brand Ambassador, Miguel will utilize his celebrity and entertainment connections to position the company’s brand awareness and product placement endeavors to generate significant sales for Giddy Up. Núñez had this to say about his appointment, "I am proud to be on board with the world's best energy drink Giddy Up. I look forward to bringing my experience as a Celebrity Brand Ambassador to the forefront of the health" wellness industries.” In addition to his role at Giddy Up, Miguel is seeking to develop and implement innovative grassroots initiatives to attract youth-based and community outreach programs.
Lance Davis, Executive Director of Business Development at R-Three Technologies, Inc./Giddy Up lastly added, "This is a great day for Giddy Up Energy Products! We are overly excited that Miguel has joined our team. He has always been cloaked with the "Mamba Mantra" being diligent until the sought-after goals have been reached"
About Giddy Up Food and Beverage Products
Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high-quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities. www.r3tinc.com
For interview requests, please contact Lynn Jeter and Nicolas Ospina
Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates
Office: (323) 933 – 8007
Email: lajass365@gmail.com
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn