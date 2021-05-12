West Tennessee Weekly Construction, May 12-19, 2021

District 47 - West TN – Northern

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

TDOT DISTRICT 47 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, May 12 through Wednesday, May 19, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

TDOT Region IV On-Call Retrace:

Wednesday, May 12 through Wednesday, May 19: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

DECATUR COUNTY, I-40:

Thursday, May 13, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound in Henderson and Decatur counties MM 95.0-126.0 for pothole repair.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-1): There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 LM 26.7-27.3 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old SR19) is now open.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40:

Thursday, May 13, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound in Henderson and Decatur counties MM 95.0-126.0 for pothole repair.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions.

Restrictions: February 1, 2020 there was a 12’ width restriction put in place.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 (Concrete Repair):

Wednesday, May 12 through Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, May 12 through Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from

MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, May 19 through Wednesday, May 26, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, May 19 through Wednesday, May 26, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from

MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 westbound from the Haywood County Line to near Lower Brownsville Rd.

Sunday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 67.0 to MM 74.4 for OGFC paving operations. Additionally, there will be intermittent shoulder closures during daytime hours to allow for flowable fill curing time. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, May 12 through Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

Wednesday, May 12, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 85.0 to MM 88.0 will have intermittent left lane closures to set a temporary barrier wall for the Watson Rd. crossover.

Friday, May 14, 7:00 p.m., through Monday, May 17, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from MM 85.5 to MM 86.5. Median crossovers will be utilized during this time frame to allow crews to safely demolish the Watson Rd. overpass bridge. For a majority of the weekend, either eastbound or westbound traffic will have 2 through lanes depending on which portion of the bridge is being demolished. For example, if the South portion of the bridge is being demolished, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and use the temporary crossover to shift traffic to the westbound side, while westbound traffic will still have 2 though lanes. If the North portion of the bridge is being demolished, westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and use the temporary crossover to shift traffic to the eastbound side, while the eastbound traffic will still have 2 through lanes. (BACKUP DATES: Friday, May 21, 7:00 p.m., through Monday, May 24, 6:00 a.m.)

One Lane Closed until Summer of 2021: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, May 19 through Wednesday, May 26, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

Friday, May 14, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, May 17, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

Monday, May 17 through Wednesday. May 19, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

Friday, May 21, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, May 24, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

Friday, May 21, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, May 24, 6:00 a.m.: FULL CLOSURE SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will be CLOSED both north and southbound from Vann Drive to Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for milling, final surface paving, and permanent striping.

(BAAKCUP DATES: Friday, June 4, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, June 7, 6:00 a.m.)

Monday, May 24 through Wednesday. May 26, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

TDOT ON CALL GUARDRAIL:

Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13, 8PM-6AM: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0 and MM 134.00 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties for guardrail repair.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, May 12 through Wednesday, May 19, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge – The I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed indefinitely. https://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/2021/5/11/i-40-hernando-desoto-bridge-shut-down-for-repairs.html

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from Shelby County Line MM 27.0 (LM 0.00) to near

Exit 35 MM 35.0 (LM 8.00).

Wednesday, May 12 through Friday, May 14 and Sunday, May 16 through Friday, May 21,

7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 27.0) to LM 8.00 (MM 35.0) will have lane closures for nighttime resurfacing operations. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Mississippi River Bridge lighting repair LM 0.00

Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at MM 0.00 on the Hernando Desoto Bridge to allow for bridge lighting repairs. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3:

Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28, 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR-3 north and southbound from near North Watkins to Near Stage Ave.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: There will be lane closures on both north and southbound SR 14/Third Street (US 61) over I-55 for bridge repairs.

Restrictions: Traffic is reduced to two lanes in each direction with a 12’-0” lane restriction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The emergency slide repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

TDOT District 49 Random On-Call Signing

Wednesday, May 12 through Tuesday, May 18, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures to install overhead signs in Madison County on SR 223 NB, MM 14.6–MM 15.0; one lane will be CLOSED. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, May 12 through Tuesday, May 18, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures to install overhead signs in Madison County on SR 223 NB “On” ramp to I-40 EB and on

SR 223 NB “On” ramp to I-40 WB. The ramps will be CLOSED. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, May 19 through Tuesday, May 25, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures to install overhead signs in Madison County on SR 223 NB “On” ramp to I-40 EB and on

SR 223 NB “On” ramp to I-40 WB. The ramps will be CLOSED. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair

Wednesday, May 12 through Tuesday, May 18, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, May 12 through Tuesday, May 18, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14 NB, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SR 14 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 25A “Off” ramp to I-55 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 23B to Airways SB, I-240 EB EXIT 28 “On” ramp from South Parkway, I-40 EB EXIT 8 to SR 14 NB, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SR 14 SB, I-55 SB EXIT 6B to I-240 WB, I-55 SB EXIT 9 “Off” ramp to Mallory, I-55 NB EXIT 11 “On” ramp from McLemore, and I-55 NB EXIT 12C “On” ramp from Metal Museum. Weather Permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

Thursday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 19, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Lauderdale County, SR 3, MM 7.0–MM 21.0, SR 209, MM 15.0–

MM 16.2, Fayette County, SR 59 WB, MM 3.6–3.9, Tipton County, SR 178, MM 3.9–4.0, and SR 54,

MM 0.6–MM 0.8. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic where necessary. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, May 19 through Tuesday, May 25, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14 NB, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SR 14 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 25A “Off” ramp to I-55 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 23B to Airways SB, I-240 EB EXIT 28 “On” ramp from South Parkway, I-40 EB EXIT 8 to SR 14 NB, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SR 14 SB, I-55 SB EXIT 6B to I-240 WB, I-55 SB EXIT 9 “Off” ramp to Mallory, I-55 NB EXIT 11 “On” ramp from McLemore, and I-55 NB EXIT 12C “On” ramp from Metal Museum. Weather Permitting.