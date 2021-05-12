MDOT PSA encourages Covid-19 vaccination

Contact:

Fast facts: - MDOT has produced a PSA encouraging peers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. - The PSA is aimed at reducing vaccine hesitancy. - The state recently passed the 55 percent threshold as set by Gov. Whitmer to reopen some businesses.

May 12, 2021 -- A yearn to hug grandchildren, hope to protect elderly relatives, eagerness to get back outside, or just being ready to shave a pandemic beard.

Employees at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) cited many reasons for getting their COVID-19 vaccine in a public service announcement (PSA) released today.

The employee testimonials support a statewide effort to increase the state's vaccination rate to 70 percent of people 16 and older. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her MI Vacc to Normal plan late last month, setting thresholds to reopen sectors of the economy.

MDOT's mission statement commits to keeping the state moving for economic benefit and improved quality of life.

"These employees are honoring that commitment by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same," said Jeff Cranson, MDOT director of communications. "Sharing their motivation for being vaccinated is a testament to their sense of public service and concern for others."

At 60 percent plus two weeks, indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls, and funeral homes can increase to 25 percent, and gyms and exercise facilities can open at 50 percent capacity. The curfew on restaurants and bars will also be lifted at that point. At 65 percent, all indoor capacity limits will be lifted.

Once the state hits 70 percent, limits on gatherings and face mask orders will no longer be employed unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.