M-39 (Southfield Freeway) service drives closed at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) this weekend, M-39 closed next weekend

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAYS: M-39 (Southfield Freeway) service drives US-12 (Michigan Avenue)

SERVICE DRIVES CLOSURE START DATE: Friday, May 14, 2021 9 a.m.

SERVICE DRIVES REOPEN DATE: Sunday, May 16, 2021 7 p.m.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Concrete surface coating work will require the closure of the M-39 (Southfield Freeway) service drives in each direction between Rotunda Drive and M-153 (Ford Road) approaching US-12 (Michigan Avenue). This work will also require closing the M-39 (Southfield Freeway) exit ramps to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).

Next weekend (May 21-23), weather permitting, northbound and southbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) will be closed at US-12 (Michigan Avenue), with traffic detoured to the service drives at Rotunda Drive and M-153 (Ford Road).

