Task Force Looking for Public Input in Ongoing State Water Plan Update

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced a second round of three public meetings as the State Water Plan Task Force continues to revise the state’s outdated water plan. The live question and answer sessions, which will be held virtually, are slated for May 25, 26 and 27.

“IDNR, along with other members of the State Water Plan Task Force, are again asking for public input to gather feedback on the state’s draft water plan so far, as well as answer any questions stakeholders may have concerning draft recommendations developed at this stage,” said Colleen Callahan, director, IDNR. “Agencies included in the task force are on track to revise our current, 40-year-old water plan at the end of this year. To ensure the drafted plan recommendations make sense to all stakeholders, we need honest and abundant feedback.”

The meetings will be held at varying times to maximize public participation. Each meeting will cover the same information, allowing participants to choose the day and time which best accommodates their schedules.

Further, while the introduction and wrap-up sections of the meetings are open to all meeting attendees, breakout sessions will be provided to allow for discussion of specific issues. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose which breakout session they prefer and may enter and leave breakout sessions at their discretion so that they may attend multiple sessions.

Virtual meeting dates and times are as follows: • Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. • Wednesday, May 26 at 2 p.m. • Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

Links to each meeting, call-in numbers and meeting passcodes, and a recorded presentation outlining the draft water plan can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/WaterResources/Pages/StateWaterPlanTaskForce.aspx. It is recommended participants review the recorded presentation prior to the virtual meetings so they can have questions and comments prepared in advance. Additionally, links to meeting recordings will be posted for anyone who was unable to attend the virtual meetings.

Finally, anyone who wishes to provide additional comments and input to the State Water Plan Task Force may do so by emailing DNR.OWRPlanning@Illinois.gov by June 30, 2021.

5/12/2021