Interstate 80 Eastbound Exit for Route 8 in Venango County to be Closed

​The Interstate 80 eastbound Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkeyville) will be closed for repairs Friday, May 14, 2021.

The closure is expected to start at 6:00 AM and the exit is expected to reopen by 10:00 AM.

A detour for eastbound traffic wanting to access Route 8 will be posted using Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville).

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/District1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Venango County box then choosing the Interstate 80 Paving Project.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #