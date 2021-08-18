Submit Release
SpinifexIT is a Finalist in the 2021 Technology Scale-up Awards

The global SAP SuccessFactors partner is listed among industry-leading technology innovators

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinifexIT, a leading provider of software solutions for SAP and SAP SuccessFactors human experience management and payroll, announced today that it is a finalist in the Business and Professional Services category of the 2021 Technology Scale-up Awards.

The Technology Scale-up Awards are presented by Hamilton Locke and celebrate disruptive Australian technology providers who demonstrate high rates of growth and industry-leading innovations, while making a significant impact in their industry sectors.

Despite recent business challenges triggered by the global pandemic, SpinifexIT has continued to expand existing solutions and to develop innovative new solutions that support a customer’s move to SAP SuccessFactors’ cloud-based HXM solutions.

A virtual awards ceremony announcing the category winners and the overall winner of the Technology Scale-up Awards will be held on Thursday 2 September, 2021.

About SpinifexIT
SpinifexIT believes that with the right technology and the right partner, you can accomplish your SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll goals with confidence. Whether you are just beginning your cloud HXM journey or you have already moved to the cloud, SpinifexIT’s innovative solutions like Easy Migration, Easy Go Live, Easy Reporter, and Strato Documents will help guide you by driving operational efficiency, improving critical reporting, increasing data accuracy, and minimizing compliance risks. SpinifexIT is a certified SAP Silver Partner and its solutions are available at the SAP Store.

AJ Whalen
SpinifexIT
aj@spinifexit.com
