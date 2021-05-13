Expansive™ debuts new flexible workspace in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexible workspace industry leader Expansive™ , formerly Novel Coworking, will open its new Columbia location, Expansive Main Street, featuring SmartSuites®, dedicated offices, flex and on-demand workspace options, this month. The company acquired the 1122 Lady Street building in November 2019 and renovated it into state-of-the-art office space for teams of one to 100 people, with nearly half of the new offices already leased. Expansive will host a Grand Opening Party at its rooftop deck space on June 3 from 3pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here.

“Featuring pedestrian access to downtown Columbia's best amenities, this building is an ideal location for flexible workspace that will serve the local business community,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Expansive. “As the state opens back up for business, we look forward to offering enterprises and small businesses alike the modern, amenity-rich space their businesses need to thrive.”

Located at the heart of Downtown Columbia just one block from the South Carolina Statehouse grounds, the 159,013-square-foot office building features easy access to the University of South Carolina and the University Hill neighborhood, as well as courthouses and government buildings. Offering 12 floors of state-of-the-art workspace, Expansive Main Street includes coworking space, private offices, and technology-enhanced SmartSuites™ for teams of up to 100 people, as well as an outdoor event space, Palmetto Patio.

Expansive gives clients the greatest flexibility to solve for their needs. Building ownership allows local staff to say ‘yes’ to more accommodations. With flexible terms and a growing nationwide footprint, Expansive helps clients scale up or laterally across multiple locations faster than anyone else. Our goal is to build a long-term partnership by making it easy for clients to grow within the Expansive walls.

About Expansive

Powered by the only portfolio of nationwide owned and operated office buildings, Expansive, formerly Novel Coworking, offers customizable workspaces where people and companies thrive. Because we believe success is about both business and belonging, Expansive creates inclusive, productive environments for collaboration and engagement in vibrant, professional communities. With 43 properties and counting, Expansive leverages unparalleled flexibility, support, and value to help organizations generate the greatest possible ROI. For more information, please visit expansive.com.