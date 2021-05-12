MDOT virtual public meeting May 19 to discuss I-475 Rebuilding Michigan project

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding upcoming I-475 improvements in Genesee County. This project is being made possible through funding provided by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.

During this virtual public meeting, a brief presentation will be shared, including an overview of recent changes to accommodate a community-focused design planning approach. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Click here to join the virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 433 863 769 #

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT will invest $300 million to rebuild the I-475 corridor from Bristol Road to Carpenter Road, with work potentially beginning by fall 2023. MDOT is requesting public input regarding all aspects of vehicular, nonmotorized, and transit transportation needs in the project area. This meeting is one of many quarterly updates to share project highlights and address public inquiries.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide comments and questions using the Rebuilding Michigan Corridors online comment form, or by mail or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381