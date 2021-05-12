Westbound I-96 lane closures in Wayne County this weekend for warranty work

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Livonia Redford Township

ROADWAY: I-96

WORK HOURS: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 (Sunday, May 16, 2021, if rained out Saturday)

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning this Saturday, westbound I-96 will be reduced to one lane from Beech Daly Road in Redford Township to Farmington Road in Livonia. These repairs require dry conditions. If work cannot be performed on Saturday due to weather, Sunday will be the backup date.

This warranty work involves resealing pavement joints from the I-96 project in 2014. The westbound I-96 service drive is closed from Beech Daly Road to Middle Belt Road for county work.