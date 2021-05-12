Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Grainger County Arson Investigation Results in Indictment

GRAINGER COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Blaine Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Grainger County man on an arson charge.

On October 26, 2019, TBI agents began working alongside the Blaine Police Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a home in the 400 block of Emory Road. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that the fire had been intentionally set. Further investigation revealed that Robert Lynn Griffin (DOB 1/25/65) was the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Last week, the Grainger County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Griffin with one count of Arson. On Monday, he was arrested and booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

