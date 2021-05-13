EZOPS Joins the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network

EZOPS Logo AWS Partner Network Logo

Amazon clients can now find EZOPS AROs award-winning capabilities via the AWS Partner Network (APN) & AWS Partner Solutions Finder for the first time

AWS is a strategic partner for our firm & clients, one that offers us best in class cloud capabilities, global scale and true digital assurity” — Sarva Srinivasan, Founder & President, EZOPS Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZOPS , the leading provider of AI-enabled data control, workflow automation, and regulatory reporting solutions, announced it has now joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and will launch its EZOPS ARO platform on the AWS partner portal.EZOPS ARO is a next-generation, cloud-native solution from EZOPS which has been designed, built, and delivered in the cloud, specifically for customers who are seeking true digital automation, reconciliation, and transformation. EZOPS clients can launch the solution on Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute rapidly and with ease.“AWS is a strategic partner for our firm & clients, one that offers us best in class cloud capabilities, global scale and true digital assurance,” said Sarva Srinivasan, Founder & President, EZOPS Inc. “AWS has enabled EZOPS ARO to be rapidly developed, easily deployed, and built-to-scale while delivering cost-efficiency & security. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with AWS and providing our shared clients with AI-enabled data control, workflow automation & regulatory reporting capabilities across the entire partner network.”The APN Partner status recognizes companies that have made significant investment in technical capability and infrastructure aimed at ensuring efficient usage of the AWS cloud, have positive customer feedback, and potential for future mutual growth. EZOPS can now be discovered via the AWS Partner Solutions Finder and eligible to participate in AWS marketing programs.EZOPS ARO provides customers with the ability to easily transform data, support reconciliation of complex financial products and datasets, predict break reasons with a high degree of confidence, automate the resolution of recon breaks, and have a single pane view of all their data at the same time.Organizations need an integrated data control, workflow automation & regulatory reporting solution to reduce costs, improve efficiency and address operational risk. In joining the AWS partner network and making EZOPS ARO available to all AWS customers, EZOPS has expanded its scale and reach.About EZOPS, Inc.EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world’s largest financial services institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need in order to manage the four pillars of operational data control – reconciliation, research, remediation and reporting – all powered by Machine Learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information or assistance about EZOPS or EZOPS ARO, please visit www.ezops.com

