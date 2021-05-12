Livestock Per Capita Fee Payments Due May 31

The Department of Revenue recently mailed livestock per capita fee bills and reminds livestock owners they must pay their 2021 per capita fees by May 31.

Livestock owners can pay online at ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov or by mail if they have not yet paid.

Livestock owners that have not reported yet for 2021 can still complete a Livestock Reporting form available on the department’s website, MTRevenue.gov.

Everyone benefits from programs funded by per capita fees. Livestock producers benefit from programs to monitor animal health, monitor and restrict livestock imports, track animal movements, prevent and investigate livestock theft, and manage predators. The general public benefits from programs that prevent the spread of animal diseases to humans.

For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov.