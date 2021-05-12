Exit 29 Ramp Detour Lifted on I-81 in Cumberland County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Route 174 (Exit 29) on-ramp to northbound Interstate 81 in Cumberland County is now open.

The ramp was closed Wednesday, April 28 for work related to a 12.3-mile pavement preservation project on I-81 in Cumberland County. The Exit 29 ramp to I-81 southbound was closed Tuesday April 13, and opened Wednesday, April 28.

The pavement preservation project includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018