Cambashi estimates there are 400 million potential users of engineering software globally

Cambashi estimates a Total Addressable Market ( TAM ) of 400 million potential users of engineering software globally.

Cambashi, a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm, today announced the release of the 2021 Cambashi Employment Observatory.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While traditional engineering software tools have catered for the 10 million architects and designers worldwide, there are many occupations engaged in supporting the delivery of engineering programmes that have been less well served. Data from the Cambashi Employment Observatory shows that globally there are 6.5x the number of managers and skilled trades people compared with architects, engineers and technicians. Integrating the almost 350 million managers and trades people into the digital engineering/building process will be crucial for the success of any digital transformation effort and future growth.

Cambashi’s Employment Observatory is an invaluable tool to establish market potential for the various engineering software segments in defined industry sectors and territories. It shows exactly which countries and industry sectors employ the 350 million additional potential engineering software users.

