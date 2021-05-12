‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 21 No Record of Wrongs
What you are hunting for is Peace. And peace comes through one act alone. Vergeben. Forgiveness.”CLIFTONVILLE, MARGATE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 21 No Records of Wrongs from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
As the BINGE story continues this climactic chapter, is the restoration of C.W. The dead Pilot tells C.W. of the curse in this place, which is that every person is split in some way. The mother wears two faces, and the pilot is half alive and half dead. C.W. will come to discover that there is no Jacob, there is no pilot and there is no plane. That in the divorce, C.W. suffered worst of all, for he was split in the mind. The idea of splitting is the very definition of divorce, which is the brokenness of oneself. C.W. will come to further realize that nobody can be healed without his forgiveness. This makes the statement that C.W. has kept his pain alive while others have moved long past it. The only way out is to face the difficulty of forgiveness, and as soon as C.W. forgives, the pilot dies, and his father is put to rest.
Sir David reminds us all “In scripture, Paul defined Love as having certain characteristics, including that it is evidenced by those who keep no record of wrongs. Love and healing are only possible through Forgiveness. There is an orange crayon, which C.W. has been using to record the hurt of his life, which is written all over the plane. To move past the pain, C.W. must let go of the practice of recording wrongs done to him by his parents.”
Mahne vehemently stated, "Unconditional love and forgiveness is always the answer..."
Special thanks to Nessi Gomes for singing her beautiful song 'These Walls' in the video on YouTube.
