Final Chapter Release from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ - Chapter 33 Precious Cargo
Tiger, you return. You have drunk of the cup. Welcome.”FOREST HILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the Final Chapter release from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ - Chapter 33 Precious Cargo.
— Anunk
In this final chapter of the BINGE story, the function of THE CHRYSALIS is complete, as it is the housing for transformation. Where the lower form has emerged as the higher form. An EARTHBOUND CATERPILLAR has become A FLYING BUTTERFLY. This is what has happened to C.W... He has moved from the EARTHLY PLANE to the HEAVENLY PLANE. The idea that a soul can move forward, is just an expression of THE HIGHEST EVOLUTION OF THE SPIRIT… One who can move his energy through time. The breeze that carries upon it A THOUSAND TINY TREASURES… Is the breeze of an eternal future…
Sir David smiled as he said “C.W. is the first to tell you that his extraordinary life is the result of great teachers and great medicine. If he’s right that consciousness is eternal, and merely changed form over time, then how far-fetched is it really, to think that he just might find a way to become immortal..?”
Mahne snickered further "I never thought I do this or that, but isn’t that what life is all about…"
The final Grangita of the BINGE story is called "A Thousand Tiny Treasures."
