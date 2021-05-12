Virtual public meeting on May 19 to highlight M-37/M-82 project in Newaygo

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a virtual public meeting to share project information regarding the improvements on M-37 and M-82 starting in June. Attendees will learn project details, traffic information, and how to receive project updates throughout the season.

WHO: MDOT staff Interested residents, commuters, and business owners

WHEN: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 5 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Click here to join the meeting on Microsoft Teams

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 675 078 390 #

How to attend a live event in Teams

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request before the meeting, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov.

BACKGROUND: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $3.4 million to improve approximately 2 miles of M-37/M-82 from the Muskegon River to the M-37/M-82 south junction in the city of Newaygo. M-82 will also be resurfaced from M-37 to just east of Park Street. Work includes rebuilding, resurfacing, new watermain, drainage improvements, sidewalk work, and traffic signal modernization at Quarterline Street.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from these projects. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, or contact Monica Monsma, MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer, at MonsmaM@michigan.gov.

Throughout work, project detours and closure information will be posted at www.Michigan.gov/Drive. Information will also be shared on social media, in addition to portable message boards.