Bringing Fluorescence Guided Surgery Out of the Dark
MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You know you’ve got an extraordinary MedTech client when they raise $7 Million of Series A funding (on top of a $2 Million Phase II SBIR grant from the National Cancer Institute) during a massively disruptive pandemic. But, that is exactly what OnLume Surgical did.
The company’s futuristic fluorescence imaging-guided surgery (FGS) system is designed to optimize surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. OnLume continues to innovate and is progressing toward commercialization in the wake of Series A funding.
We at GrahamSpencer were thrilled to be engaged by the Madison, WI-based company to design and build its critical new website and create its launch video. Meeting and working closely with the astonishingly talented team was an adventure. The people of OnLume are devoted to enabling technology to change the world of surgery and save lives - and we could not be prouder to have lent them a hand in their important commercial launch.
There's much more coming from OnLume Surgical, so keep an eye on this creative, innovative company. Visit OnLume’s dynamic new GS-designed website for a look at the bright future of fluorescence-guided surgery today.
Jay Graham
