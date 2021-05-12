Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye XDR included within The 2021 Australian Defence Sales Catalogue

We're proud to be supporting the Australian Defence Industry

Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye XDR features in the Australian Defence Sales Catalogue, establishing us as a leading provider of defence ready cybersecurity solutions

We're is proud that the Australian Defence Export Office has recognised the sovereign cyber capabilities of Crystal Eye XDR.” — Richard Baker, Red Piranha Director.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha and Crystal Eye XDR included within the 2021 Australian Defence Sales Catalogue Red Piranha, Australia's leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity technology, is pleased to announce that its pioneering Crystal Eye XDR has been selected to feature within the 2021 Australian Defence Sales Catalogue as an ICT and Cyber supplier to the domestic and international Australian Defence Industry.This is a significant milestone for Red Piranha and firmly establishes us as a leading provider of defence-grade cybersecurity solutions which meets the strict obligations of the Australian Defence Industry. Our Crystal Eye XDR will join 214 industry-leading organisations whose innovative products and services are available for sale under government-to-government and commercial-to-government sales arrangements."As a proud Australian-made, owned and operated organisation and a dedicated member of Team Defence Australia, we look forward to the opportunity to provide our industry-leading Crystal Eye XDR and related cybersecurity solutions to the domestic defence industry, foreign Embassies and Australian Defence Attachés. Ensuring our data-sovereignty and keeping Australia secure from the growing threat of cyberterrorism." Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha.The 2021 edition of the Catalogue was launched by the Minister for Defence Industry, Hon. Melissa Price MP, and demonstrated the increasing strength of Australia's world-class defence industry. Minister Price commenting, "The Catalogue is a key export marketing tool, showcasing Australia's world-leading companies, products and services."To learn more about our Crystal Eye XDR and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, please visit https:// redpiranha.net -ENDS-For further information:Media Contact:Melissa McGreevey-WisseMedia & Communications ManagerOffice +61 8 6365 0450Email: melissa@redpiranha.net

